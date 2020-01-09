Religious construction virsa conference held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Religious construction virsa conference was held here on Thursday with an aim to promote religious tourism, decoration and renovation and restoration of historical mosques, buildings and darbars.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah presided over the conference.

Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah, DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bokhari, DG Walled City Kamran Lashari and other officers attended the conference.

The participants of the conference discussed that the main purpose of establishing Auqaf Department in January 1, 1960 was to look after and protect the Auqaf's properties, its renovation and decoration.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, effective measures were being taken for the restoration of historicmosques, shrines and buildings in the province.