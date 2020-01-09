UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Construction Virsa Conference Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Religious construction virsa conference held

Religious construction virsa conference was held here on Thursday with an aim to promote religious tourism, decoration and renovation and restoration of historical mosques, buildings and darbars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Religious construction virsa conference was held here on Thursday with an aim to promote religious tourism, decoration and renovation and restoration of historical mosques, buildings and darbars.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah presided over the conference.

Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah, DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bokhari, DG Walled City Kamran Lashari and other officers attended the conference.

The participants of the conference discussed that the main purpose of establishing Auqaf Department in January 1, 1960 was to look after and protect the Auqaf's properties, its renovation and decoration.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, effective measures were being taken for the restoration of historicmosques, shrines and buildings in the province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab January Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

45 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

45 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

60 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

47 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

49 seconds ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.