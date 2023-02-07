Religious decrees given in light of Quran, Sunnah acceptable, implementable: Ashrafi

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said only those Fatwas (religious decrees) were acceptable and implementable which were given in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said only those Fatwas (religious decrees) were acceptable and implementable which were given in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Talking to media, the prime minister's aide who is on a visit to Indonesia these days said islam did not prevent interfaith dialogue and protected the rights of minority communities.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International�Tazim-e-�Haramain�Sharifain Council urged the Muslim Ummah to play a proactive role in a bid to mitigate the menace of Islamophobia. Terrorism and extremism had badly harmed Muslims and Islam, he added.

He said there was a huge responsibility of world religious leaders to educate the people of all faiths about peaceful coexistence as the incidents of desecration of Islamic sanctities and values were continuously increasing in European countries, the US and Canada.

He urged unity in all ranks of Muslims because the blood of oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine was being shed for decades now.

He expressed the hope that the religious leaders and peace-loving people should come forward for practical measures to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Ashrafi said Ulema must use modern means of communication to propagate the true moral ethics of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and teachings of Islam worldwide.

He said Indonesia had a very important position in the Islamic world adding that the relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia was strong and stable and would remain so in the future.