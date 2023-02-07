UrduPoint.com

Religious Decrees Given In Light Of Quran, Sunnah Acceptable, Implementable: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Religious decrees given in light of Quran, Sunnah acceptable, implementable: Ashrafi

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said only those Fatwas (religious decrees) were acceptable and implementable which were given in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said only those Fatwas (religious decrees) were acceptable and implementable which were given in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Talking to media, the prime minister's aide who is on a visit to Indonesia these days said islam did not prevent interfaith dialogue and protected the rights of minority communities.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International�Tazim-e-�Haramain�Sharifain Council urged the Muslim Ummah to play a proactive role in a bid to mitigate the menace of Islamophobia. Terrorism and extremism had badly harmed Muslims and Islam, he added.

He said there was a huge responsibility of world religious leaders to educate the people of all faiths about peaceful coexistence as the incidents of desecration of Islamic sanctities and values were continuously increasing in European countries, the US and Canada.

He urged unity in all ranks of Muslims because the blood of oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine was being shed for decades now.

He expressed the hope that the religious leaders and peace-loving people should come forward for practical measures to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Ashrafi said Ulema must use modern means of communication to propagate the true moral ethics of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and teachings of Islam worldwide.

He said Indonesia had a very important position in the Islamic world adding that the relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia was strong and stable and would remain so in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Palestine Minority Canada Visit Indonesia Middle East Moral Muslim Media All Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dr Durroshum Ayesha nominated as Chairman of Nasir ..

Dr Durroshum Ayesha nominated as Chairman of Nasirabad UC 25

2 minutes ago
 PPIB energizes national grid with another 1320 MW ..

PPIB energizes national grid with another 1320 MW cheap indigenous electricity

1 minute ago
 PU to hold Int'l conference on journalism

PU to hold Int'l conference on journalism

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Tops 3,700 - Author ..

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Tops 3,700 - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine ..

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - W ..

28 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.