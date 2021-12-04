Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, said that narrow minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb which needed to be defused before it was too late.

In a tweet he said that after Sialkot incident he had been thinking what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words had become useless.�The minister said that such incidents saddened the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till next tragedy.�He said such type of�apathy from the society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism had caused bloodshed in many countries.