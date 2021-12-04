UrduPoint.com

Religious Fanaticism Time Bomb Needed To Be Defused: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, said that narrow minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb which needed to be defused before it was too late

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, said that narrow minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb which needed to be defused before it was too late.

In a tweet he said that after Sialkot incident he had been thinking what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words had become useless.�The minister said that such incidents saddened the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till next tragedy.�He said such type of�apathy from the society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism had caused bloodshed in many countries.

Related Topics

Lead Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

5 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 China's courier sector continues to grow in Novemb ..

China's courier sector continues to grow in November

5 minutes ago
 Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual K ..

Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual Killings - Attorney General

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.