Religious harmony exhibited during Youm-e-Ashur: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said the Youm-e-Ashur passed peacefully and no untoward incident occurred across the province.

According to a handout issued here, he said: "We express our gratitude to Allah, The Almighty, that law and order situation during Youm-e-Ashur remained peaceful across the province.

" He said all departments performed their duties up to the mark, adding that the district administration, police, and other departments performance was highly laudable.

The minister said role of religious scholars was also commendable with respect to maintaining an environment of brotherhood and unity.

He said:" An example of religious harmony and tolerance has been set throughout the province." Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar himself monitored arrangements and security conditions during Youm-e-Ashur.