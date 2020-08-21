Religious harmony need of the hour: MYC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said to maintain religious harmony among different schools of thought was need of the hour in Muharram.

Issuing a 17-point declaration prepared with consultation of the MYC leaders here on Friday, Baloch, who was also deputy Amir of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said it was duty of religious scholars to play their role to keep the environment peaceful in the country.

He emphasized that there was the dire need to foil conspiracies of the enemy through unity and harmony,and said the MYC's declaration covered all Islamic aspects.