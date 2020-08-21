UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Harmony Need Of The Hour: MYC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:39 PM

Religious harmony need of the hour: MYC

Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said to maintain religious harmony among different schools of thought was need of the hour in Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said to maintain religious harmony among different schools of thought was need of the hour in Muharram.

Issuing a 17-point declaration prepared with consultation of the MYC leaders here on Friday, Baloch, who was also deputy Amir of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said it was duty of religious scholars to play their role to keep the environment peaceful in the country.

He emphasized that there was the dire need to foil conspiracies of the enemy through unity and harmony,and said the MYC's declaration covered all Islamic aspects.

Related Topics

Liaqat Baloch All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Ministries, divisions asked to write 'Khatam-un-Na ..

2 minutes ago

Floods Deprive 300,000 Yemenis of Homes, Thousands ..

2 minutes ago

Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest at his ancestral town

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 Fears Keep Satisfaction Levels in US at 9 ..

6 minutes ago

Sixteen Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leave Greek ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Military Doctors Helping Kyrgyzstan Fight ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.