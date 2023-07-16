Religious Harmony: Pakistani leaders unite in historic interfaith press conference

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Muslim and Christian leaders, in a groundbreaking display of religious harmony, came together for a historic press conference on Sunday, where they held the holy scriptures of the Bible, Torah, Psalms, and the Quran.

This momentous event marked the first time in the nation's history that leaders from both communities gathered in unison to address the importance of respect for all four heavenly books.

The notable event took place at the University of the Central Punjab and was organized under the auspices of the International Interfaith Harmony Council and the Pakistan Ulema Council. Among the prominent figures present was Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who joined hands with the Muslim and Christian leaders to promote interfaith understanding and cooperation.

During the conference, the leaders underscored the significance of showing reverence for all heavenly religions and their sacred texts.

They emphatically stated that no individual, group, country, or organization should ever be allowed to disrespect any heavenly book, as well as the prophets and messengers associated with them.

Condemning the recent incident of Quran burning in Sweden, they also stressed that permitting the burning of Torah, Bible, or Psalms would be equally unacceptable. Gratitude was extended to those who respected the sanctity of the Torah.

In a collective appeal to the European Union and the United Nations, the leaders urged immediate attention and global legislative action to safeguard the sanctity of all heavenly religions.

Recognizing the universal message of peace, harmony, moderation, and tolerance found in islam and all other religions, they vehemently clarified that no religion's teachings promote violence or extremism.

Furthermore, they disavowed any individuals or groups who propagate violence, asserting that such actions do not represent any religion's true essence.

The conference placed significant emphasis on fostering interfaith harmony within Pakistan. Working together with the Church of Pakistan, the Pakistan Ulema Council, and the International Interfaith Harmony Council, the leaders pledged to promote unity among different faiths in the country and to ensure the full protection of minority rights.

They reaffirmed that the Constitution of Pakistan already safeguards the rights of minorities and emphasized that no one should infringe upon these rights.

In a pointed response to derogatory remarks made against Pakistan by the Israeli delegate at the United Nations, the leaders condemned such behaviour and emphasized their commitment to peace and stability, especially during the sacred month of Muharram.

Looking towards the future, the conference participants vowed to continue their efforts at all levels to maintain interfaith harmony and to protect the sanctity of all holy books.

They announced plans for an upcoming international interfaith conference in Islamabad, which would invite leaders from various religions around the world. The central objective of the conference would be to advocate for global legislation that ensures the respect and protection of all heavenly religions' sacred texts.

Commending the agreement presented by Pakistan and other Muslim countries in the UN Human Rights Council regarding the Quran burning incident, the leaders expressed their full support for collective endeavours promoting peace, love, tolerance, and moderation both within Pakistan and internationally.

In a historic and powerful gesture, the Muslim and Christian leaders concluded the press conference by symbolically holding the Quran, Bible, Torah, and Psalms together, sending a resounding message of religious tolerance, love, and mutual respect to the world.