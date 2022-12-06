Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for making concerted efforts to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence in order to make the country achieve progress

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for making concerted efforts to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence in order to make the country achieve progress.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community, said religious tolerance and harmony were the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which were also part of Pakistan's foundation as well its current foreign policy.

He called for joint efforts to purge the society of intolerance and for the promotion of brotherhood.

The delegation was led by Kumail Younus, the representative of the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Calling it peace-loving, the prime minister lauded the welfare services of Bohra community for Pakistan.

The prime minister also appreciated the Bohra community's role for the promotion of religious harmony as well as in the socio-economic development of the country.

He also urged the community to fully take part in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the six-megawatt solar energy network, in the community's projects which he appreciated.