Religious harmony promoted by Ulema Board: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab has taken effective measures to promote religious harmony and brotherhood in the country during the last three years.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi expressed these views in a press conference held here on Thursday and informed the media about three years performance of the board.

Tahir Ashrafi said the board promoted harmony among all sects and it also took solid steps to end extremism. " An ideal atmosphere of peace, brotherhood and harmony had been seen during months of Muharram and Eid Milad," he added.

He said law and order besides peace prevailed in the country which showed an exemplary environment of tolerance and brotherhood.

Appreciating the security agencies, he said the support of law enforcement and national security agencies had also been excellent.

He said the board held 39 meetings and took great decisions regarding harmony, peace and brotherhood in the society.

Regarding the curriculum, he said so far 326 books had been passed by members of the Muttahida Ulema Board and not a single word was found in these books regarding extremism or sectarian hatred.

He said now no one could imagine the misuse of blasphemy laws, adding that Sri Lankan Ulema Board also appreciated the role of Mutthida Ulema Board Pakistan regarding the incident of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot. Ashrafi said it was a tragic incident and the whole nation unanimously condemned it whichsent a message to the international community that there was no room for extremismin the country.