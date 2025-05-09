Open Menu

Religious Leaders Condemn India's Mosque Attacks, Call For Strong Response

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:27 PM

The United Ulema Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has strongly condemned India's recent missile strikes on mosques in Pakistan, calling the attacks a violation of both national sovereignty and Islamic sanctities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The United Ulema Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has strongly condemned India's recent missile strikes on mosques in Pakistan, calling the attacks a violation of both national sovereignty and Islamic sanctities.

In a strongly-worded statement issued here Friday, the religious body denounced the targeting of places of worship and civilian areas as "cowardly acts" that breach international laws of warfare.

The Board demanded immediate retaliatory action from Pakistan's armed forces to deter further aggression.

"The entire nation stands united behind our military," the statement read, urging the government to pursue diplomatic action at the UN and OIC.

Religious leaders declared this Friday a "Day of Condemnation," directing imams across the province to address the attacks in their sermons.

The Board warned that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, it remains prepared to defend its sacred sites and borders with full force.

