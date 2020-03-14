UrduPoint.com
Religious Leaders, Media Being Taken Into Confidence To Create Awareness Against Viruses

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

Religious leaders, media being taken into confidence to create awareness against viruses

Balochistan AIDS Control Programme has especially focused to include COVID-19 (coronavirus) in all of its routine HIV-Related awareness sessions to create awareness among communities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan AIDS Control Programme has especially focused to include COVID-19 (coronavirus) in all of its routine HIV-Related awareness sessions to create awareness among communities.

Speaking on the occasion of awareness session for educationists at Boy's Scouts Hall, the Provincial Manager BACP Dr. Afzal Zarkoon said that BACP upon getting special instructions from Chief Minister Balochistan, Secretary Health and Director General Health Services, has started special awareness sessions with religious leaders, educationists, media persons and other community groups to create awareness prevention of COVID-19.

The session was attended by a large number of educationists from different schools and colleges including institutional heads and female teachers.

He further said that such types of activities would continue to organised in future to provide awareness and stop spread of HIV /AIDS and COVID-19.

Dr. Dawood Riaz, Dr. Ishaq Panezai, Dr. Ehsan Larik and Dr. Mumtaz Magsi emphasised on the occasion that COVID-19 has developed an emergency situation around the globe and has been declared pandemic by WHO.

The health department has taken concrete and appropriate measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Communities at large should adopt precautions and preventive measures including personal hygiene, frequent hand washing with soap and avoiding large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they added.

