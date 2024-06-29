Open Menu

Religious Leaders Pledge Harmony, Tolerance Ahead Of Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Religious leaders pledge harmony, tolerance ahead of Muharram

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Waqar Ali Khan on Friday chaired a high level meeting in which top officials and scholars gathered to ensure peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

The District Peace Committee presented suggestions to maintain order and promised full cooperation with the administration.

The DC emphasized the importance of religious tolerance, love, and lawfulness, while District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh highlighted the crucial role of interfaith dialogue in maintaining security and stability in the district.

