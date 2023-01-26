Religious leaders protest against blasphemy in Sweden

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Religious leaders from different schools of thought staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, here, against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

The demonstrators raised slogans against those involved in blasphemy and said that freedom of expression could not be exercised so blindly and mindlessly without giving consideration that it can hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

The demonstrators holding the Holy Quran in their hands dispersed peacefully after recording their protest.