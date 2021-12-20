UrduPoint.com

Religious Leaders' Resolve To Religious Harmony During Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:12 PM

Religious leaders' resolve to religious harmony during Christmas

Leaders from different religions assembled at a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan here Monday and expressed resolve to maintain religious harmony and demonstrate unity and tolerance during the upcoming Christmas celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Leaders from different religions assembled at a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan here Monday and expressed resolve to maintain religious harmony and demonstrate unity and tolerance during the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Ravinder Singh, Mufti Usman Jalindhary, Inayatullah Rehmani, Syed Mazhar Hussain Gilani, Shakuntla Devi and elders from Christian community expressed their views during the religious harmony committee meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the departments and civic bodies including Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would perform duty on Christmas.

He said that Christmas Bazaars would be set up to provide essential items to the Christian community at lower prices.

He said that islam gives the message of tolerance and respect all religions adding that all the worship places of Christian community including churches would be decorated. He felicitated the Christian community on behalf of the provincial government for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Related Topics

Multan Water Christmas Company Christian Mufti All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Modi Discuss Implementation of Agreements R ..

Putin, Modi Discuss Implementation of Agreements Reached Following Dec 6 Talks - ..

32 seconds ago
 PFA disposed off 2800-liters Adulterated milk

PFA disposed off 2800-liters Adulterated milk

34 seconds ago
 15 civilians killed in fresh CAR rebel attacks : U ..

15 civilians killed in fresh CAR rebel attacks : UN

36 seconds ago
 PAC meetings re-scheduled

PAC meetings re-scheduled

37 seconds ago
 Jinnah IX, Iqbal IX win inaugural matches of SSA Q ..

Jinnah IX, Iqbal IX win inaugural matches of SSA Quaid-e-Azam day softball festi ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.