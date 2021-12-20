Religious leaders' resolve to religious harmony during Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Leaders from different religions assembled at a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan here Monday and expressed resolve to maintain religious harmony and demonstrate unity and tolerance during the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Ravinder Singh, Mufti Usman Jalindhary, Inayatullah Rehmani, Syed Mazhar Hussain Gilani, Shakuntla Devi and elders from Christian community expressed their views during the religious harmony committee meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the departments and civic bodies including Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would perform duty on Christmas.

He said that Christmas Bazaars would be set up to provide essential items to the Christian community at lower prices.

He said that islam gives the message of tolerance and respect all religions adding that all the worship places of Christian community including churches would be decorated. He felicitated the Christian community on behalf of the provincial government for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.