Religious leaders, scholars asked to play role in controlling spread of Coronavirus: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan on Tuesday has called on all religious dignitaries and scholars from around the world including Pakistan to play a more active role in creating awareness to control spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking in a Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs programme, he said, "The government is seriously taking all emergency measures to check its citizens from getting infected with coronavirus, but at the same time instructed them to seek guidance from our faith to have solutions to problem as how to fight this pandemic successfully, adding all citizens have to take preventive care that is always better than cure".

He further requested citizens not to follow rumors as spreading by the negative forces rather help the government in discouraging fake information on social media regarding the virus as it can create panic among citizens.

Coronavirus is a global challenge and the government is committed to handle the situation with utmost responsibility and care, he added.

Ali Muhammad said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is highly concerned with the health care facilitates at health centers all over the country adding we are hopeful that we would overcome this challenge in coming days.

In the meantime all the citizens of Pakistan should take all precautionary measures and follow the government instructions properly to stay safe, he further advised.

It is responsibility of the government to take care of the people however people should also limit themselves from frequent public interactions, he mentioned.