Religious Leaders Voiced For Maintaining Peace During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Religious leaders voiced for maintaining peace during Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The religious leaders disseminated the message of love, brotherhood and unity during their Friday sermons in all Masajid of the district in order to ensure the maintaining peace and harmony in the society especially during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najam Hussain Liaquat had issued instructions to SHOs of all police stations to ensure the spread of the message of love, unity and brotherhood through the Islamic Scholars during Friday prayer gatherings in Masajid of their respective areas as there is no room for sectarianism, hatred and extremism.

During the Friday prayer gathering, all the religious leaders during their sermons taught all the Muslims to be united and agree with each other in connection with the arrival of Muharram and told that the incident of Karbala actually teaches us love and sacrifice.

So we all have to go ahead and protect the life, property, honor and dignity of all Muslims.

On this occasion, the religious leaders also said that all the Muslims were united against the evil elements including the enemies of peace and those who create disturbances in the society. They said all the citizens should fight against such elements together with the veteran force of Dera Police.

They appealed to the audience to spend Muharram in a peaceful manner and cooperate with the Dera Police in all possible ways.

