Open Menu

Religious Minister Announces Refund Of Rs20,000 To Rs100,000 For Last Year’s Hajj Pilgrims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s Hajj pilgrims

Chaudhry Salik Hussain says this year, we will provide best facilities to pilgrims, and Hajj expenses have not been increased

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday announced a refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s Hajj pilgrims.

The minister also stated that no country in the world offers a Hajj package as affordable as Pakistan’s.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain made this announcement during a press conference alongside the Additional Secretary for Religious Affairs.

The federal minister said, “I want to give good news to the nation that all those who performed Hajj last year will receive a refund ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs100,000. This year as well, we will provide the best facilities to the pilgrims, and the Hajj expenses have not been increased,”.

The Additional Secretary for Religious Affairs provided details regarding the refund, explaining that some pilgrims will receive Rs. 100,000 while others will get Rs. 20,000. Only 3% of the pilgrims will receive Rs. 140,000, 23% will be refunded Rs. 75,000, and 3,000 pilgrims will get Rs. 50,000.

He further stated that the Hajj cost ranges from Rs. 1,050,000 to Rs. 1,175,000. If there are any savings from this year’s Hajj as well, the pilgrims will be refunded accordingly.

The refund process will begin by Friday, with the amounts being transferred to the pilgrims’ bank accounts.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, also mentioned that the number of Hajj applications received this year is nearly the same as last year. He noted that the cost of the short Hajj package, which was Rs. 1,075,000 last year, has been reduced to Rs. 1,050,000 this year. “The Hajj package we are offering is the most affordable in the world. Considering the Dollar exchange rate, we are providing the cheapest Hajj not only in the region but globally,” he added.

The minister further stated that the Hajj package has been set between Rs. 1,050,000 and Rs. 1,175,000. Initially, it was announced at Rs. 1,075,000, but a reduction of Rs. 25,000 per person has now been made. The quota under the government scheme has been fully utilized, and no further applications will be accepted.

However, the hardship quota remains available. He also praised the cooperation of Saudi Minister for Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, stating that no other country has received as much support as Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hajj Exchange Dollar Saudi Bank Same All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

2 minutes ago
 Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to ..

Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s H ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit t ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.

49 seconds ago
 DC visited the city, review ongoing operation agai ..

DC visited the city, review ongoing operation against encroachments

39 seconds ago
 Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solution ..

Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solutions with PM's aide Romina Khursh ..

40 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Is ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Ishaq's cause list

42 seconds ago
Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

43 seconds ago
 President Zardari’s China visit holds great sign ..

President Zardari’s China visit holds great significance to bilateral relation ..

45 seconds ago
 UAE President receives message from President of A ..

UAE President receives message from President of Argentine

17 minutes ago
 DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

9 minutes ago
 ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

9 minutes ago
 SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan