Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s Hajj pilgrims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:58 PM
Chaudhry Salik Hussain says this year, we will provide best facilities to pilgrims, and Hajj expenses have not been increased
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday announced a refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s Hajj pilgrims.
The minister also stated that no country in the world offers a Hajj package as affordable as Pakistan’s.
Chaudhary Salik Hussain made this announcement during a press conference alongside the Additional Secretary for Religious Affairs.
The federal minister said, “I want to give good news to the nation that all those who performed Hajj last year will receive a refund ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs100,000. This year as well, we will provide the best facilities to the pilgrims, and the Hajj expenses have not been increased,”.
The Additional Secretary for Religious Affairs provided details regarding the refund, explaining that some pilgrims will receive Rs. 100,000 while others will get Rs. 20,000. Only 3% of the pilgrims will receive Rs. 140,000, 23% will be refunded Rs. 75,000, and 3,000 pilgrims will get Rs. 50,000.
He further stated that the Hajj cost ranges from Rs. 1,050,000 to Rs. 1,175,000. If there are any savings from this year’s Hajj as well, the pilgrims will be refunded accordingly.
The refund process will begin by Friday, with the amounts being transferred to the pilgrims’ bank accounts.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain, also mentioned that the number of Hajj applications received this year is nearly the same as last year. He noted that the cost of the short Hajj package, which was Rs. 1,075,000 last year, has been reduced to Rs. 1,050,000 this year. “The Hajj package we are offering is the most affordable in the world. Considering the Dollar exchange rate, we are providing the cheapest Hajj not only in the region but globally,” he added.
The minister further stated that the Hajj package has been set between Rs. 1,050,000 and Rs. 1,175,000. Initially, it was announced at Rs. 1,075,000, but a reduction of Rs. 25,000 per person has now been made. The quota under the government scheme has been fully utilized, and no further applications will be accepted.
However, the hardship quota remains available. He also praised the cooperation of Saudi Minister for Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, stating that no other country has received as much support as Pakistan.
