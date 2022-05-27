UrduPoint.com

Religious Minister Assures NA To Bring Down Hajj Expenses From Rs 650,000

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Religious minister assures NA to bring down Hajj expenses from Rs 650,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor here on Friday assured the National Assembly that the government was negotiating with the quarters concerned to further bring down the expenses of Hajj-2022 below Rs. 6,50,000.

In a policy statement in the House, he said, "I am still negotiating with the Saudi government and other quarters concerned to further reduce the expenses of upcoming Hajj from 650,000 aimed at extending maximum facilities to intending pilgrims in performing the religious obligation." He said the Ministry of Religious Affairs had hired the residential buildings in Makkah at the rate of 2100 Saudi Riyal against the rate of 3600 Riyal paid in 2019 by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said his ministry had hired buildings in Madina-tul-Munawara at 720 Riyal against the rate of 2100 Riyal paid in 2019.

He said Saudi Arabia had fixed 9500 Riyal expense for each intending pilgrim of D-Category against 5500 Riyal." Had there the PTI government, the expense of Hajj would have been Rs 1100,000 per pilgrim," he added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the expense of the upcoming Hajj had been brought down to Rs 65,000 and efforts were underway to further reduce it," he said.

He said expense of the food and transport had also been reduced by the government of Saudi Arabia on the request of Pakistan.

The minister said soon after assuming the charge, he was shocked to see when his ministry briefed him about the exorbitant expense of Hajj. "I made it clear that I will prefer to resign and leave the government rather announcing the expensive hajj." Mufti Abdul Shakoor said his leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had also directed him to reduce the expense of the hajj.

He also assured that the corruption committed in his Ministry by the previous government would be dug out and shared with the House. The minister said a comprehensive and affordable package for Umrah and Ziaraat would soon be introduced.

He vowed that an affordable package for the minorities would also be introduced soon to facilitate them in visiting their sacred and religious places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Hajj Saudi Riyal Makkah Saudi Arabia 2019 Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situa ..

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situation

19 minutes ago
 US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki U ..

US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki Until May 30 - Finnish Navy

19 minutes ago
 Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

19 minutes ago
 Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed i ..

Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed illegal

19 minutes ago
 Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami wa ..

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

19 minutes ago
 Woman dies in firing between husband and his fathe ..

Woman dies in firing between husband and his father

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.