Religious Minister casts vote in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday cast his vote in native village Perokhel , Khyber district in local government elections.

Talking to media after after casting his vote , he said that for the first time in history local government elections being held in merged tribal districts which was a welcome step.

He called upon people of Khyber to cast their votes in a peaceful manner to show they are peaceful and responsible citizen.

Noorul Haq Qadri said that people should exercise their democratic right of vote to elect honest candidates so that they could serve the area in a better way.