Religious Minister expresses condolence with victim families of Sheikhupura tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Sunday visited Gurdawara Bhai Joga Singh, Mohalla Jogan Shah here and expressed grief and sorrow with the victim families of Sheikhupura accident.

He said on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan he visited Peshawar to attend the funeral ceremony of the victims, adding the whole nation and the government were grieved over the sad accident.

He said Sheikhupura accident grieved the whole nation and assured the assistance by the federal and provincial governments for the victims' families.

The minister expressed sorrow over the sad loss of precious lives in the accident.

On the occasion MPAs Ravi Kumar and Sardar Ranjit Singh expressed gratitude to the federal minister for his cooperation with the Sikh community from the day of accident till the funeral of all victims.

On the occasion, Member ETP board Dr Shams ur Rehman Shams and caretaker of Gurdawara Ishfaq and Chairman Zakat Committee district Khyber Ehsanullah were also present.