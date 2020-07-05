UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Minister Expresses Condolence With Victim Families Of Sheikhupura Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Religious Minister expresses condolence with victim families of Sheikhupura tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Sunday visited Gurdawara Bhai Joga Singh, Mohalla Jogan Shah here and expressed grief and sorrow with the victim families of Sheikhupura accident.

He said on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan he visited Peshawar to attend the funeral ceremony of the victims, adding the whole nation and the government were grieved over the sad accident.

He said Sheikhupura accident grieved the whole nation and assured the assistance by the federal and provincial governments for the victims' families.

The minister expressed sorrow over the sad loss of precious lives in the accident.

On the occasion MPAs Ravi Kumar and Sardar Ranjit Singh expressed gratitude to the federal minister for his cooperation with the Sikh community from the day of accident till the funeral of all victims.

On the occasion, Member ETP board Dr Shams ur Rehman Shams and caretaker of Gurdawara Ishfaq and Chairman Zakat Committee district Khyber Ehsanullah were also present.

Related Topics

Accident Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Sheikhupura Sunday All From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia approves a number of initiatives rela ..

1 minute ago

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

1 hour ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

2 hours ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.