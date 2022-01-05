UrduPoint.com

Religious Minister Lauds BD For Encouraging Qari Sohail Tarin At Official, Public Level

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday applauded Bangladesh (BD) for encouraging Pakistani Qari Sohail Tarin at official and public level.

Talking to Qari Sohail Train who returned from Bangladesh after representing Pakistan in Husan e Qirat competition organised by International Qirat Association "Iqra" in which eminent Qura from Egypt, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh participated.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had selected Qari Sohail Tarin from Quetta to represent Pakistan.

The Minister said the people of Bangladesh have great faith and love for the Holy Quran.

He paid tribute to the International Qirat Association of Bangladesh (Iqra) for successfully convening the conference and said that holding of such programs help promoting mutual trust and closeness between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Such Qirat competitions would also be organized in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Qari Sohail Tarin said that he was very grateful to the Ministry and the Minister for Religious Affairs for giving him the opportunity to represent Pakistan.

The religious fervor of the Bangladeshi people was palpable. The Iqra Association made very good arrangements.

He had the honour of reciting the Holy Quran in seven cities of Bangladesh including Dhaka, Chittagong, Sandwip, Daulatpur, Cox's Bazar, Eid Gah Maidan and Narsingdi. A large number of people evinced keen interest in recitation of holy Quran.

In Daulatpur, Bangladesh, he had the opportunity to recite the Qur'an near the shrine of Shaykh-ul-Qara Muhammad Yusuf, a former Qari of Radio Pakistan. Shaykh-ul-Qura Muhammad Yusuf's services to the Qur'an in Bangladesh are exemplary.

