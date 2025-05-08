Open Menu

Religious Minister Pledges Seamless Pilgrimage Services During Hajj 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Religious Minister pledges seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf assured on Thursday that new standards of service and facilities have been introduced this year to enhance the experience of pilgrims.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Religious Minister pledged that the ministry would ensure seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 2025.

The minister expressed his commitment to providing a smooth and hassle-free journey for the pilgrims.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also expressed satisfaction with the Hajj arrangements and medical facilities, stating that they are well-organized to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

He highlighted the government's efforts to ensure that all necessary services, including healthcare, are readily available to pilgrims during their journey.

Yousaf stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given strict instructions to ensure special care and attention for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj 2025.

The minister stressed that the government's priority is to serve pilgrims selflessly, transcending party lines.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

58 minutes ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

10 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

10 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

10 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

10 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

10 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

10 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

10 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

10 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan