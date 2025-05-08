Religious Minister pledges seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf assured on Thursday that new standards of service and facilities have been introduced this year to enhance the experience of pilgrims.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Religious Minister pledged that the ministry would ensure seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 2025.

The minister expressed his commitment to providing a smooth and hassle-free journey for the pilgrims.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also expressed satisfaction with the Hajj arrangements and medical facilities, stating that they are well-organized to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

He highlighted the government's efforts to ensure that all necessary services, including healthcare, are readily available to pilgrims during their journey.

Yousaf stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given strict instructions to ensure special care and attention for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj 2025.

The minister stressed that the government's priority is to serve pilgrims selflessly, transcending party lines.