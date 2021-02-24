UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Minister Seeks Help Ulema For Harmony

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Religious minister seeks help Ulema for harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that patriotic politicians and Ulema from all school of thoughts should support the government against the enemies of the country.

He was speaking at the reception held in the honor of Chairman Rute-e- Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad which also attended by political and religious figures, including chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz.

The minister said that unfortunately few politicians wanted to create chaos in the country for protecting their vested interest and plundered money.

He said that loyal politicians and religious scholars (Ulema) should play their role to counter enemies' conspiracies against Pakistan.

He said that government first priority was political stability and security of the country and would not allow anybody to create destabilization.

He appreciated performance of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and other members of Rute- e- Hilal Committee for promoting religious harmony in the country.

Addressing the function, Chairman Rute-e-Hilal Committee , Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that he would never forget warm welcome and love extended to him by people from all walks of life in Peshawar.

He also thanked Maulana, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for his assurance to resolve all issues relating to Rute-e- Hilal Committee through mutual negotiation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Money Mufti All From Government CII Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s tour guides embody U ..

51 minutes ago

Japan envoy inaugurates re-expansion Primary Schoo ..

22 seconds ago

Giro d'Italia 2021 will favour the climbers

25 seconds ago

Two killed in spike of violence in Ukraine separat ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.