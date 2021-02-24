Religious minister seeks help Ulema for harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that patriotic politicians and Ulema from all school of thoughts should support the government against the enemies of the country.

He was speaking at the reception held in the honor of Chairman Rute-e- Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad which also attended by political and religious figures, including chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz.

The minister said that unfortunately few politicians wanted to create chaos in the country for protecting their vested interest and plundered money.

He said that loyal politicians and religious scholars (Ulema) should play their role to counter enemies' conspiracies against Pakistan.

He said that government first priority was political stability and security of the country and would not allow anybody to create destabilization.

He appreciated performance of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and other members of Rute- e- Hilal Committee for promoting religious harmony in the country.

Addressing the function, Chairman Rute-e-Hilal Committee , Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that he would never forget warm welcome and love extended to him by people from all walks of life in Peshawar.

He also thanked Maulana, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for his assurance to resolve all issues relating to Rute-e- Hilal Committee through mutual negotiation.