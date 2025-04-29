Religious minister urges pilgrims to follow Saudi Arabian laws during Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Tuesday urged Hajj pilgrims to

strictly follow Saudi Arabian laws and regulations during their journey.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, the minister emphasized the importance of following all guidelines and directives provided by Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj experience.

While congratulating the pilgrims on being selected for this revered journey, Yousaf reminded them that they also represent their nation and should maintain their focus on spiritual devotion during their time in the Holy Land.

During his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister praised the remarkable preparations made by the Saudi government for the guests of Allah, highlighting their tireless efforts to guarantee the comfort, security, and welfare of pilgrims.

The minister urged pilgrims to offer prayers for Pakistan's peace, progress and prosperity, as well as for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the welfare of oppressed Muslims in Gaza and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.