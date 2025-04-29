Open Menu

Religious Minister Urges Pilgrims To Follow Saudi Arabian Laws During Hajj

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Religious minister urges pilgrims to follow Saudi Arabian laws during Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Tuesday urged Hajj pilgrims to

strictly follow Saudi Arabian laws and regulations during their journey.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, the minister emphasized the importance of following all guidelines and directives provided by Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj experience.

While congratulating the pilgrims on being selected for this revered journey, Yousaf reminded them that they also represent their nation and should maintain their focus on spiritual devotion during their time in the Holy Land.

During his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister praised the remarkable preparations made by the Saudi government for the guests of Allah, highlighting their tireless efforts to guarantee the comfort, security, and welfare of pilgrims.

The minister urged pilgrims to offer prayers for Pakistan's peace, progress and prosperity, as well as for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the welfare of oppressed Muslims in Gaza and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

10 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

10 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

10 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

10 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

10 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

10 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

10 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

10 hours ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan