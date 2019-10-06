UrduPoint.com
Religious Minister Urges Ulema To Play Role For Making Country Welfare State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Religious minister urges Ulema to play role for making country welfare state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was the only party in the country which presented its vision to make the country a true welfare state.

Speaking at 'Khatm-e-Nabuwat' conference here, he said Pakistan came into being in the name of islam and it would be transformed into a welfare state on the footprints of 'Riyast-e-Madinah.' He urged the Ulema of the country to play their role by providing guidance to the government on the subject.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had become the only leader of the country who effectively highlighted Kashmir and other issues at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, he said.

The minister said Imran Khan also apprised the world leaders about the emotions of the Muslims living all over the world on 'Namoos-e-Rislaat' during his speech at UNGA.

The prime minister also spoke on Islamophobia and Hijaab, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also talked to the leaders of Islamic countries to adopt united stance on issues being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said there could be difference of opinion among various religious school of thoughts but all of them had unanimous stance over Khatm-e-Nabuwat.

He said, "PTI government even could not think to take any step against Namoos-e-Risalat".

He said some elements from opposition parties were misguiding their followers on the name of Namoos-e-Risalat, while their designs were aimed at creating unrest and instability in the country.

