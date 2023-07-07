Religious minister urges UNHR council to raise strong voice on recent desecration of Muslim holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood Friday called for Muslim countries' unity to fight against Islamophobia and urges World Human Rights Council to raise a strong voice against the recent desecration of the Muslim holy book (The Quran) in Sweden.

Talking to the PTVnews channel, the Minister on the eve of Yaum-e-Taqaddus Quran (the day to uphold the Holy Quran's sanctity) strongly condemned the burning of the holy Quran last week in Sweden and called for the Muslim world's collective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts.

"The government of Pakistan and its people will never tolerate such incidents and thus strongly condemn it at all international and national forums," he added.

He said that any book considered holy should be respected to pay respect those who believe in it, adding, these incidents "hurt billions of Muslims' sentiments across the world and marks serious provocation." He called on the international community "to shoulder responsibility by stopping such unacceptable acts and denouncing all forms of hatred and extremism."Senator Talha said the desecration of the Quran is a "clear example of spreading hatred and fueling violence against Muslims", adding, it is a planned conspiracy against Muslim world which is not acceptable at any cost.

"We must send constant reminders to the international community especially Human Rights organizations regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred."