Open Menu

Religious Minister Urges UNHR Council To Raise Strong Voice On Recent Desecration Of Muslim Holy Quran

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Religious minister urges UNHR council to raise strong voice on recent desecration of Muslim holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood Friday called for Muslim countries' unity to fight against Islamophobia and urges World Human Rights Council to raise a strong voice against the recent desecration of the Muslim holy book (The Quran) in Sweden.

Talking to the PTVnews channel, the Minister on the eve of Yaum-e-Taqaddus Quran (the day to uphold the Holy Quran's sanctity) strongly condemned the burning of the holy Quran last week in Sweden and called for the Muslim world's collective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts.

"The government of Pakistan and its people will never tolerate such incidents and thus strongly condemn it at all international and national forums," he added.

He said that any book considered holy should be respected to pay respect those who believe in it, adding, these incidents "hurt billions of Muslims' sentiments across the world and marks serious provocation." He called on the international community "to shoulder responsibility by stopping such unacceptable acts and denouncing all forms of hatred and extremism."Senator Talha said the desecration of the Quran is a "clear example of spreading hatred and fueling violence against Muslims", adding, it is a planned conspiracy against Muslim world which is not acceptable at any cost.

"We must send constant reminders to the international community especially Human Rights organizations regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sweden Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

47 minutes ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

1 hour ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

1 hour ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

13 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

13 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

13 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

13 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

13 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan