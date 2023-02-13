UrduPoint.com

Religious Minister Urges Unity Among Believers Of All Religions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said there was a fierce conflict between religious and secular sections of society in today's era

Talking to a 20-member delegation of Sikh community that called on him here in the ministry, he said believers of all religions should unite at one platform and highlight the virtues of their religions in appropriate manners on the globe.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh led the delegation comprising of National Commission for Minorities Member Dr Mimpal Singh and other leaders of Sikh community from Nankana Sahib and Hassan Abdal.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Abdul Shakoor said the worship of the Sikh religion was incomplete without Nankana Sahib.

On this occasion, the delegates endorsed that the Sikh community and their places of worship were safe in Pakistan and it was an exemplary country in terms of the protection of minorities.

They said after the constitution of PSGPC in 1999, the management of worship places had significantly improved. The Sikh Yatris coming to Kartarpur from India faced many difficulties, they added.

The delegates also made several suggestions for the welfare of the Pakistani Sikh community in the meeting with the minister.

The minister assured serious consideration and implementation of the recommendations presented by the delegation of the Sikh community.

