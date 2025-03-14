Open Menu

Religious Minister Vows To Promote Interfaith Harmony, Unity To Build Peaceful Society

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das Friday on the occasion of Holi stressed the need to promote interfaith harmony and work together to build a society where people of all faiths can live in peace and mutual respect.

Talking to ptv news, he said Pakistan safeguards the rights of minority communities and ensures a peaceful atmosphere for celebrating their religious festivals.

He extended warm wishes to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi, a vibrant festival of colors, adding that the Hindu community in Pakistan enjoyed a free and calm atmosphere to celebrate their religious festivals.

Minister also praised the invaluable contributions of the Hindu community, stating that their services to the country and nation are truly unforgettable.

