Religious Ministry Accelerates Efforts To Avoid Controversy Over Ramazan Crescent

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Religious Ministry accelerates efforts to avoid controversy over Ramazan crescent

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has accelerated its efforts to achieve a consensus on celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak on same day throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has accelerated its efforts to achieve a consensus on celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak on same day throughout the country.

According to official sources, it was being ensured that the sighting of Ramazan crescent would only be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

�Ulema, religious scholars of all school of thoughts, Zonal Hilal Committee members and astronomers were being taken into confidence for evolving consensus to avoid controversy over crescent sighting.

Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of historic Qasim Ali Khan Mosque of Peshawar, who often contradicts with the findings of the CentralRuet-e-Hilal Committee, was also being taken on board.�Ministry of Science and Technology, Meteorological department will also be consulted before announcing final decision of crescent sighting to avoid any controversy.

