ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has activated a dedicated helpline in Saudi Arabia for resolving the issues of especially Government Scheme pilgrims, said Director Hajj Tariq Rehmani.

In a message received here, he asked the pilgrims to contact their respective Muavineen-e-Hajj in person or through toll free no 800-1166622 for any help or query. A reliable network has already been working for examining services being provided to pilgrims also resolving pilgrims' issues. Pakistani Muavineen have already been deployed outside residences of pilgrims in Madina Munawwara for providing instant help to pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims can also register their complaints or seek information via the 042-111-725-425 helpline. They can also get answers about Hajj related queries via 051-9205696, 051-9216980, 051-9216981 and 051-9216982.

He said the residences of Pakistani pilgrims have been divided into four categories, putting each category under the supervision of a sector in charge to help pilgrims in case of loss of luggage or forgetting the address of their residences. Till date 12 lost pilgrims have been located and shifted to their respective residences.

He said 10,000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Madina Munawwara. Pilgrims would starte going to Makkah Mukarma from July 12.