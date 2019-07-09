UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry Activates Helpline For Resolving Pilgrim's Issue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:12 PM

Religious Ministry activates helpline for resolving pilgrim's issue

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has activated a dedicated helpline in Saudi Arabia for resolving the issues of especially Government Scheme pilgrims, said Director Hajj Tariq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has activated a dedicated helpline in Saudi Arabia for resolving the issues of especially Government Scheme pilgrims, said Director Hajj Tariq Rehmani.

In a message received here, he asked the pilgrims to contact their respective Muavineen-e-Hajj in person or through toll free no 800-1166622 for any help or query. A reliable network has already been working for examining services being provided to pilgrims also resolving pilgrims' issues. Pakistani Muavineen have already been deployed outside residences of pilgrims in Madina Munawwara for providing instant help to pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims can also register their complaints or seek information via the 042-111-725-425 helpline. They can also get answers about Hajj related queries via 051-9205696, 051-9216980, 051-9216981 and 051-9216982.

He said the residences of Pakistani pilgrims have been divided into four categories, putting each category under the supervision of a sector in charge to help pilgrims in case of loss of luggage or forgetting the address of their residences. Till date 12 lost pilgrims have been located and shifted to their respective residences.

He said 10,000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Madina Munawwara. Pilgrims would starte going to Makkah Mukarma from July 12.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah Saudi Arabia July From Government

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan falls sick, shifted to PIMS ..

2 minutes ago

100 day countdown begins to 2019 Wuhan military w ..

5 minutes ago

Two drug pushers,seven gamblers arrested in Faisal ..

5 minutes ago

Smart Card holder asked to deposit vehicle's token ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's TV Authority Orders Check of NewsOne Bro ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) shortlists p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.