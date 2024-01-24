Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged the public to perform Namaz-e-Istisqa (Prayer for rain) due to the ongoing drought, which is causing health issues and smog problems throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged the public to perform Namaz-e-Istisqa (Prayer for rain) due to the ongoing drought, which is causing health issues and smog problems throughout the country.

A spokesperson of the ministry appealed to the Ulema and Khatibs in villages, towns, and cities nationwide to actively participate in a special prayer, seeking divine mercy in the form of rainfall, considering the prolonged dry spell lasting for many months.

The spokesperson has called upon provincial and Federal governments to offer Istisqa prayers nationwide, following the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Seek the mercy of rain and implore for special forgiveness from Allah, the Most High, through prayer.