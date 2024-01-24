Religious Ministry Appeals For Namaz-e-Istisqa On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 11:23 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday urged the public to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayer for rain) in mosques across the country on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday urged the public to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayer for rain) in mosques across the country on Friday.
A ministry spokesperson, in a statement, said that the ongoing drought was causing health issues and smog problems throughout the country.
He appealed to Ulema and Khutaba in villages, towns, and cities to actively participate in the special prayer for rain, seeking divine mercy to end the prolonged dry spell.
The spokesperson said Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had also appealed to the nation to seek special mercy of Allah Almighty for His blessing in the form of rain.
Recent Stories
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case
ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'
AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Pakistan: Mushaal2 minutes ago
-
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case2 minutes ago
-
ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates51 minutes ago
-
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren51 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons51 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion56 minutes ago
-
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpindi53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational institutions53 minutes ago
-
Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisar Khuhro53 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change53 minutes ago
-
SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman53 minutes ago