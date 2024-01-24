Open Menu

Religious Ministry Appeals For Namaz-e-Istisqa On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 11:23 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday urged the public to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayer for rain) in mosques across the country on Friday

A ministry spokesperson, in a statement, said that the ongoing drought was causing health issues and smog problems throughout the country.

He appealed to Ulema and Khutaba in villages, towns, and cities to actively participate in the special prayer for rain, seeking divine mercy to end the prolonged dry spell.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had also appealed to the nation to seek special mercy of Allah Almighty for His blessing in the form of rain.

