Religious Ministry asks intending pilgrims not to book their hajj pilgrimage slots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the intending pilgrims not to book their slot for the upcoming hajj pilgrimage before announcement of Hajj Policy by it.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that some unscrupulous elements could inflict pecuniary losses to the intending pilgrims by wrongly promising them the share from the hajj quota, which ironically they do not have right now as the Saudi government was yet to announce the hajj quota for any country for the upcoming hajj pilgrimage.

He said the strict action would be taken against the elements trying to deceive the people. Intending pilgrims should remain cautious and wait the hajj policy announcement as such booking shall be treated illegal.

He said the ministry would announce Hajj Policy on receiving hajj quota from the Saudi government.