Religious ministry asks intending pilgrims not to make hajj bookings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday urged the intending pilgrims not to make hajj bookings from individuals, hajj group organisers (HGOs) or agents on behalf of ministry, until official announcement of hajj policy 2022.

A spokesman of ministry said the ministry had not yet permitted any HGO or banks to receive hajj applications.

The spokesperson warned that few elements could loot people in the name of Hajj bookings, said a statement issued here.

He, however, assured that any such person would face the consequences.

Any Hajj-related flight bookings by any company or agent would be considered illegal until the announcement by the ministry, he said.

The ministry of religious affairs would announce the Hajj policy after getting the quota from Saudi Arabia.

"People should be aware of such elements and wait until the final word of the ministry regarding Hajj", he said.

He urged people to lodge their complaints on ministry's hajj helpline numbers051-9205696; 051-9206980-82 against the HGOs, individuals or others assuring them berths in hajj 2022 sans permission of the ministry.