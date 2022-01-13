UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry Asks Intending Pilgrims Not To Make Hajj Bookings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Religious ministry asks intending pilgrims not to make hajj bookings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday urged the intending pilgrims not to make hajj bookings from individuals, hajj group organisers (HGOs) or agents on behalf of ministry, until official announcement of hajj policy 2022.

A spokesman of ministry said the ministry had not yet permitted any HGO or banks to receive hajj applications.

The spokesperson warned that few elements could loot people in the name of Hajj bookings, said a statement issued here.

He, however, assured that any such person would face the consequences.

Any Hajj-related flight bookings by any company or agent would be considered illegal until the announcement by the ministry, he said.

The ministry of religious affairs would announce the Hajj policy after getting the quota from Saudi Arabia.

"People should be aware of such elements and wait until the final word of the ministry regarding Hajj", he said.

He urged people to lodge their complaints on ministry's hajj helpline numbers051-9205696; 051-9206980-82 against the HGOs, individuals or others assuring them berths in hajj 2022 sans permission of the ministry.

Related Topics

Hajj Company Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

2 minutes ago
 Foreign exchange rates 13th Jan, 2022

Foreign exchange rates 13th Jan, 2022

2 minutes ago
 More tense Ukraine talks loom at OSCE meet in Vien ..

More tense Ukraine talks loom at OSCE meet in Vienna

2 minutes ago
 Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

4 minutes ago
 Plantation viable option to counter climate change ..

Plantation viable option to counter climate change challenges: Experts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.