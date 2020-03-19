UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Asks People To Ink Hajj Agreement With Only Enrolled HGOs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a list of 729 enrolled quota holder Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) to enable people to confirm the legality of the company before inking (private) hajj agreement with it.

According to Hajj Policy 2020, the enrolled (HGOs) would be awarded 40 percent (71,684) of total hajj quota allocated to Pakistan. And 60 percent (107,526) quota has been reserved for government hajj scheme. The list of enrolled companies could be spotted by clicking www.hajjinfo.

com. The ministry has also ensured strict monitoring of HGOs and in case of any violation of agreement, the quota of respective HGO will be cancelled, besides blacklisting it on temporary or permanent basis.

According to policy, two percent Hajj quota out of share of Private sector, including quota accrued due to abolishing /deducting quota of Hajj Companies for unsatisfactory performance in Hajj Operation 2019, would be allocated to new enrolled hajj companies on merit.

A total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would perform the sacred religious obligation this year.

