Religious Ministry Bans Slogan "Corona Say Dharna Nahin Larna Hey"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday prohibited the use of slogan "Corona say Dharna Nahin Larna hey"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday prohibited the use of slogan "Corona say Dharna Nahin Larna hey".

According to the notification, the erstwhile slogan has been replaced with " Corona aik Waba hay, Aihtiyat jis ki Shifa hay," (Corona is a pandemic- of which precaution is the (only) remedy).

The notification has been issued after the recommendation of the Islamic Ideological Council (CCI) and the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

More Stories From Pakistan

