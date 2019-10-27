UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry Blacklists Contractor For Failure To Provide Food To Hujjaj As Per Commitment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Religious Ministry blacklists contractor for failure to provide food to Hujjaj as per commitment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has blacklisted a contractor Muhammad Farid Khan for his failure to provide food to Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj and Hajj Medical Mission in Saudi Aribia as per commitment during Hajj days .

According to spokesman of the Ministry, Farid Khan did not provide food on agreed rates of Rs 650 per head. The Ministry has blacklisted the contractor due to his inability to provide the food on agreed rates after his failure to satisfy the competent authority in personal hearing.

The contractor has also been debarred to participate or work in any government department.

Related Topics

Hearing Hajj Saudi Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

13 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

14 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

14 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.