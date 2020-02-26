UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Constitutes Committee For Preserving Old Quran Pages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday constituted a committee to finalise the proposals of re cycling and preserving the torn pages of the holy Quran.

The committee has been mandated to submit report within a period of four months.

This was decided in a meeting held to establish modern plant for recycling of torn pages of the holy Quran.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri chaired the meeting.

The minister said that a system of re cycling of the old pages of holy Quran was being devised in collaboration with of private welfare organisations.

He said preserving Quran was the collective responsibility of Muslims.

Earlier, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mushtaq Borana discussed preserving Quran with different welfare organisations.

