Religious Ministry Deploy 695 Welfare Staff To Serve Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:16 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has deployed over 695 welfare staff including 118 doctors, 125 paramedical staff, 109 officers and officials of ministry and 343 local Muavineen e Hujjaj for serving pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has deployed over 695 welfare staff including 118 doctors, 125 paramedical staff, 109 officers and officials of ministry and 343 local Muavineen e Hujjaj for serving pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the medical mission would provide free medical facilities to Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. One hospital has already been established at Madina Munawwara to provide free of cost medical facilities where as many as 1172 patients had been provided medicines. The Muavineen (helpers), have been selected from Federal ministries, departments, provincial government, police, civil defense, scouts and other public sector organizations while 10 percent quota has been reserved for repeaters.

The ministry also hires local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj, who can communicate in Arabic language with Saudi agencies to facilitate Pakistani Hujjaj.

The ministry's staff has also been deployed to perform welfare and administrative duties at main control room, established at Makkah Mukkaramah and Madinah Munawarrah, Madinah Departure Cell, Lost and Found Cell, field office at Mina for Mashaair services and coordination cell with airlines for issuance and change of tickets and other Hajj related duties.

The spokesman said 19,000 pilgrims had been reached Saudi Arabia including 4,500 private Hujjaj. Whereas 4,000 pilgrims would reach late night. Helpline has received 36 calls for guidance and 4 for complaints.

The monitoring teams of ministry has completed monitoring task of 13 hajj group organizers.

