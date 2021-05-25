UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Developing Certified Mobile App For Holy Quran : Secretary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Religious Ministry developing certified mobile App for holy Quran : Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was developing a certified mobile App (application) for the Holy Quran to facilitate the people, said Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ajaz Khan Jaffar.

Chairing a meeting to review the annual performance and target achievements of various ministry, he said the ministry was setting new milestones of public convenience.

He directed the heads of different sections to devote their energies for achieving quarterly and annual targets.Effective liaison with all stakeholders has been ensured for timely completion of the projects.

He said some Rs 468 million was being spent on the ongoing development projects relating to Interfaith harmony and renovation and improvement of facilities in different Haji camps.

The revenue has registered significant improvements due to geo-tagging of the abandoned waqf properties, and faster hearing of cases.

Some 9,000 acres of agricultural land and more than 8,000 properties have been retrieved from the illegal occupants.

The Federal Cabinet would review the ministry's quarterly and annual performance report, concluded the secretary.

