Religious Ministry directs banks to complete Government Scheme hajj deposit refunds by July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed the scheduled banks to complete the ongoing process of refunding the Government Hajj Scheme dues by July 28.

Spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday once again asked the successful applicants of Government Hajj Scheme to contact their respective bank branches for getting their hajj dues back as soon as possible.

He said the ministry has not issued any directions to keep hajj dues in the banks or opening of new accounts for depositing these dues.

All the nominated banks were bound to refund the deposited dues sans any deductions.The Ministry was in close contact with the banks for hassle free return of deposited amount, he said.

The Ministry had started refunding Government Hajj Scheme dues following the limiting of hajj by Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19 spread in the kingdom on July 2, 2020.

A pilgrim is required to visit his respective bank branch (where he had deposited the dues) along with original computerised national identity cards (CNIC) and bank receipt of their deposited hajj dues for cash return of the amount.

While in case of getting amount through banker's cheque, the group leader should visit the relevant bank's branch along with the original documents of his group's intending pilgrims.

The applicants should contact Accounts Officer Refund on telephone No: 051-9208465 in case of any difficulty in refunding process. Hajj inquiry number 051-9205696; 051- 9216980-82.

In case closure of the relevant branch, he said the amount will be refunded through other nominated bank branch.

A total of 86,765 intending pilgrims were picked through general balloting from out of 149,295 applicants, aspiring to perform the sacred religious obligation under Government Scheme.

A total 179,210 Pakistanis were aspiring to perform hajj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under private scheme.

The government Hajj package (per person) was Rs 463,445 for north region without Qurbani and Rs 486,270 for same region with Qurbani (animal sacrificial).

While Rs 455,695 for South Region without Qurbani and Rs 478,520 for same region without Qurbani.