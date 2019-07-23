Religious Ministry establishes Call Centre for registering pilgrims' complaints

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Call Centre in Makkah to facilitate Hajj Pilgrims round the clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Call Centre in Makkah to facilitate Hajj Pilgrims round the clock.

According to a message received here, Hujjaj and their relatives can lodge their complaints on international toll free number 800-1166622 from within Saudia and also from Pakistan.

Call centre is taking complaints related to food, accommodation, lost and found and forwarding them to relevant department for resolution.

The pilgrims have been asked to contact their respective Muavineen-e-Hajj in person for any help or query. A network has already been in place for examining services being provided to pilgrims and resolving pilgrims' issues.

The pilgrims can also register their complaints or seek information via the 042-111-725-425 helpline. They can also get answers about Hajj related queries via 051-9205696, 051-9216980, 051-9216981 and 051-9216982.