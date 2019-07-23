UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry Establishes Call Centre For Registering Pilgrims' Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:31 PM

Religious Ministry establishes Call Centre for registering pilgrims' complaints

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Call Centre in Makkah to facilitate Hajj Pilgrims round the clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Call Centre in Makkah to facilitate Hajj Pilgrims round the clock.

According to a message received here, Hujjaj and their relatives can lodge their complaints on international toll free number 800-1166622 from within Saudia and also from Pakistan.

Call centre is taking complaints related to food, accommodation, lost and found and forwarding them to relevant department for resolution.

The pilgrims have been asked to contact their respective Muavineen-e-Hajj in person for any help or query. A network has already been in place for examining services being provided to pilgrims and resolving pilgrims' issues.

The pilgrims can also register their complaints or seek information via the 042-111-725-425 helpline. They can also get answers about Hajj related queries via 051-9205696, 051-9216980, 051-9216981 and 051-9216982.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Hajj Makkah From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

4 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

8 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

12 minutes ago

Rubina Khalid to be indicted on August 2, in corru ..

1 second ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for improvement in agr ..

2 seconds ago

Anti-encroachment operation launched in Multan

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.