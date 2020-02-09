UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Invited Seerat, Na'at Books, Articles Competition Participation Applications

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Religious Ministry has sought the applications for participating in Seerat, Na'at books, articles competition for the year 2020 by April 30, 2020.

According to ministry official the interested authors could send their entries for participating in the competition titled "Environmental Pollution and our Responsibilities in light of Seerat un Nabi Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)".

According to the official, the ministry has offered cash prizes ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 100,000 to the authors of best books, articles written in regional, international as national languages.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000 Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 have been offered on writing best Seerat books in National, International and Regional Languages while one prize worth Rs 35,000 is reserved for books written in each Regional language of Pakistan.

Likewise, three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 have been offered for Seerat books written for children in National language.

Three prizes worth Rs 75,000,Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 have been offered for writing books on Seerat in foreign (English, Arabic) language.

Three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 would be given to National language written Na'at books.

One prize worth Rs 35,000 would be awarded to books containing Na'ats in Regional languages of Pakistan.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each will be given to female scholars on writing books on Seerat-un-Nabi,Naat-e-Rasool (S.

A. W.S) or on any General Islamic Topic in urdu and English language. Three prizes worth Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively would be given to journals and magazines on publishing special Seerat or Na'at numbers.

Seerah Articles of men and women separately carrying first, second and third prize worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively at national level while three prizes for Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 would be awarded to best writers of Azad Kashmir, Gilgat-Biltastan and Islamabad capital territory, (combined prizes).

All those desirous to participate in the competition are asked to send 10 copies of their books, journals, etc and five copies of their articles along with their complete bio-data, contact numbers along with attested copies of last degree, domicile, and national identity cards to Muhammad Khaleeq, Assistant Director, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Room No 10 A,1st First Floor, Kohsar Block, New Secretariat, Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad. While soft copies should be emailed to seeratcompetition.mora@gmail.com.

More details could be spotted by clicking www.mora.gov.pk.

The winners of last year's Seerat book competition were not eligible for participating in this competition.

