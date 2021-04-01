UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Invites Applications For Attending Urs Of Hafiz Abdullah Shah In India

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday asked the pilgrims intending to attend the annual Urs of Hafiz Abdullah Shah (RA) in Agra, India to submit applications on prescribed forms by April 19.

According to an official of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Urs celebrations are scheduled to be held in Agra ,India from November 8 to 15.

   According to the ministry, only 150 Pakistani pilgrims are allowed to attend the Urs and in case the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the lucky participants would be selected on May 12 through balloting.

The government will take final decision about the visit of religious pilgrims to India after considering Covid-19 situation in both countries.

