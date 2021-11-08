UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry Invites Applications For Participation In Hazrat Amir Khusro's Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Religious Ministry invites applications for participation in Hazrat Amir Khusro's Urs

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday asked the interested intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro by November 25, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday asked the interested intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro by November 25, 2021.

The Urs celebrations will be held from May, 16 to May, 23, 2022 in Delhi, India.

According to the ministry, 200 Pakistani pilgrims were permitted to attend the Urs and if the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the successful pilgrims would be selected through a lucky draw to be held in the Ministry on December 17.

Further details regarding the Urs were available at www.mora.gov.pkThe pilgrims were informed that the government would take final decision about their departure to India after evaluating the latest situation about the Covid-19 pandemic in both Pakistan and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi May November December From Government

Recent Stories

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks ..

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks off Tuesday at Expo Al Dhaid

4 minutes ago
 Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobilit ..

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

19 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint effort ..

UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint efforts in climate, environment at C ..

34 minutes ago
 Japanese Minister Says Capability to Launch F-35B ..

Japanese Minister Says Capability to Launch F-35B Aircraft at Sea Vital for Defe ..

4 minutes ago
 Uganda's Indigenous Benet People Still Have No Hou ..

Uganda's Indigenous Benet People Still Have No Housing 13 Years After Eviction - ..

4 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.