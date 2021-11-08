(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday asked the interested intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro by November 25, 2021.

The Urs celebrations will be held from May, 16 to May, 23, 2022 in Delhi, India.

According to the ministry, 200 Pakistani pilgrims were permitted to attend the Urs and if the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the successful pilgrims would be selected through a lucky draw to be held in the Ministry on December 17.

Further details regarding the Urs were available at www.mora.gov.pkThe pilgrims were informed that the government would take final decision about their departure to India after evaluating the latest situation about the Covid-19 pandemic in both Pakistan and India.