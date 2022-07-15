UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry Launches City Check-in Facility For Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Religious ministry launches city check-in facility for pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched "city check-in" facility that lets the returning Pakistani Hujjaj to skip long check-in queues at Saudi airports and receive the boarding pass for their flight from comfort of their residences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched "city check-in" facility that lets the returning Pakistani Hujjaj to skip long check-in queues at Saudi airports and receive the boarding pass for their flight from comfort of their residences.

According to ministry spokesman, under this facility, luggage was being received from their residences 24 hours before the departure of each pilgrim for Pakistan.

Hujjaj were being given tags for luggage, Zamzam coupon and boarding pass at their residences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saudi From

Recent Stories

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Ann ..

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Not Produce Announcement on More Oil Output - ..

1 minute ago
 Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - ..

Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - Statistics Agency

1 minute ago
 Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - For ..

Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Widespread rain-wind, thundershower expected at va ..

Widespread rain-wind, thundershower expected at various parts of country

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-dengue, price control me ..

Commissioner reviews anti-dengue, price control measures

3 minutes ago
 Estonian Parliament Authorizes Prime Ministerial C ..

Estonian Parliament Authorizes Prime Ministerial Candidate Kallas to Form New Go ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.