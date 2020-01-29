Religious Ministry mulls privatising Hajj ritual training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was contemplating to privatise the entire process of hajj ritual training of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme.

The training among the intending pilgrims would be imparted this year by using the most modern technology (3D simulation, etc on the pattern of Indonesia.

The ministry has asked the interested companies to submit their expression of interests (E0Is) by February 12. The tenders will be opened in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on February 13.

The qualifiers will be responsible for pilgrims' travelling, stay in Mkkah and Madina, Mashier days, behavior and discipline.

