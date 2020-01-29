UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry Mulls Privatising Hajj Ritual Training

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Religious Ministry mulls privatising Hajj ritual training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was contemplating to privatise the entire process of hajj ritual training of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme.

The training among the intending pilgrims would be imparted this year by using the most modern technology (3D simulation, etc on the pattern of Indonesia.

The ministry has asked the interested companies to submit their expression of interests (E0Is) by February 12. The tenders will be opened in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on February 13.

The qualifiers will be responsible for pilgrims' travelling, stay in Mkkah and Madina, Mashier days, behavior and discipline.

\395

Related Topics

Technology Hajj Indonesia February Government

Recent Stories

Group 42 helping China combat new coronavirus outb ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

29 minutes ago

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided in Sukkar

35 minutes ago

‘Pick the place where you will shoot me’

36 minutes ago

2,109 tonnes of used clothes donated through Cloth ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.