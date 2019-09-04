Religious Ministry mulls regulating travel to Iran, Iraq, Syria for shrine pilgrimage

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was working on a comprehensive policy to regulate travel to Iran, Iraq, Syria, etc to pay pilgrimage to the holy shrines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was working on a comprehensive policy to regulate travel to Iran, Iraq, Syria, etc to pay pilgrimage to the holy shrines.

Chairing a meeting regarding the pilgrimage to Iran, Iraq, Syria, he said over 600,000 Ziareen visit annually to the holy sites of Iran, Syria and Iraq.

The meeting was attended by Shia Wafaq-ul-Madaris,Ulema and other stakeholders.

He said a comprehensive policy was being devised to regulate travel to sacred shrines situated in Iran, Iraq and Syria. Relevant quarters would be consulted for starting fairy service and special flights to Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile over 134,000 hujjaj including 72,000 government and over 59,000 private scheme has reached the country after performing Hajj.