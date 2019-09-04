UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry Mulls Regulating Travel To Iran, Iraq, Syria For Shrine Pilgrimage

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Religious Ministry mulls regulating travel to Iran, Iraq, Syria for shrine pilgrimage

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was working on a comprehensive policy to regulate travel to Iran, Iraq, Syria, etc to pay pilgrimage to the holy shrines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was working on a comprehensive policy to regulate travel to Iran, Iraq, Syria, etc to pay pilgrimage to the holy shrines.

Chairing a meeting regarding the pilgrimage to Iran, Iraq, Syria, he said over 600,000 Ziareen visit annually to the holy sites of Iran, Syria and Iraq.

The meeting was attended by Shia Wafaq-ul-Madaris,Ulema and other stakeholders.

He said a comprehensive policy was being devised to regulate travel to sacred shrines situated in Iran, Iraq and Syria. Relevant quarters would be consulted for starting fairy service and special flights to Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile over 134,000 hujjaj including 72,000 government and over 59,000 private scheme has reached the country after performing Hajj.

Related Topics

Syria Hajj Iran Iraq Visit Government

Recent Stories

Both Black Boxes of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found ..

3 minutes ago

PTDC facilitates 9,000 tourists to visit China, In ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey to Be Ready to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defen ..

3 minutes ago

Seven new hybrid rice verities approved for commer ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler covers dental student&#039;s universit ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.