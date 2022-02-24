UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry Reactivates 'Web Evaluation Cell' Against Blasphemous Material On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Religious ministry reactivates 'Web Evaluation Cell' against blasphemous material on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday reactivated its 'Web Evaluation Cell' for overcoming the blasphemous material on the social media.

Talking to APP, religious ministry's focal person Muhammad Umar Butt said the ministry had always played a vital role to create intersect and interfaith harmony across all sections of the society. The ministry had always discouraged such elements causing religious chaos in the country, he added.

He said religious scholars from all schools of thought had a united stance over the prestige and dignity of all prophets and their wives, companions and family members of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and saints.

He said the Ulema and Mashaikh were of the views that no one had right to pass even a single disgraceful comment against anyone of the above mentioned sacred personalities.

He said any kind of desecrating material on the social media was constitutionally forbidden and if anyone found involved in this criminal activity, would be treated as per law of the land.

Umar Butt urged the people to point out such websites or social media accounts or pages allegedly involved in publishing blasphemous contents to the religious ministry's Web Evaluation Cell on E-mail. reportblasphemy@mora.gov.pk, Facebook page www.facebook.com/mora.official and WhatsApp number. 0306 3332555 to take the culprits to task.

He said the religious ministry could not provide desired results without public support to curb the spread of desecration contents on the social media.

