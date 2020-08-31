UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Receives Complaints Of 160 Blasphemous Websites

The Anti Blasphemy Cell working in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith has received the complaints of 160 blasphemous website through whatsapp number

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Blasphemy Cell working in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith has received the complaints of 160 blasphemous website through whatsapp number.

According to daily progress report of August 31, shared by the spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony with media, the ministry has already reported the two links containing hate material to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for blockade of the objectionable websites.

According to the report, expert's opinion was awaited against the 16 links containing objectionable material.

And the ministry has already reported 120 objectionable links (to PTA).

The Ministry has established Anti Blasphemy Cell for reporting hate material, racism, blasphemous contents published in social media for eradication of the menace.

People could register their complaints about objectionable contents through email reportblasphemytomora@gmail.com Facebook page www.facebook.com/mora.official Whatsapp no 0306-3332555#AntiBlasphemousCell#WebEvaluation Cell#MoRAIH

