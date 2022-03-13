Religious ministry reports 60,000 social media links of blasphemous content in 2 years: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said the ministry's Web Evaluation Cell had reported 60,000 social media links of blasphemous, sectarianism and unethical content in two years.

He said the ministry after evaluating the content from all aspects had forwarded the links to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in a bid to block them.

It had also recommended to Federal Investigation Agency's National Response Center for Cyber Crime for further action, he added.

He asked the general public to report such social media accounts disseminating hatred material to properly counter them as per law of the land.

Meanwhile, Web Evaluation Cell's Focal Person Muhammad Umar Butt said the ministry had always played a vital role to create intersect and interfaith harmony across all sections of the society.

He said the ministry had always discouraged such elements causing religious chaos in the country.

He said religious scholars from all schools of thought had a united stance over the prestige and dignity of all sacred people and things.

Umar Butt said in the eyes of Ulema and Mashaikh, no one had right to post or share even a single disgraceful comment against any sacred figures and thing.

He said any kind of desecrating material on the social media was constitutionally forbidden and if anyone found involved in this criminal activity would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said the people can point out such websites or social media accounts or pages allegedly involved in publishing blasphemous contents to the religious ministry's Web Evaluation Cell on E-mail. reportblasphemy@mora.gov.pk, Facebook page. www.facebook.com/mora.official and WhatsApp number 0306- 3332555.

He said the public support was an utmost element to curb the menace of desecration content on social media.